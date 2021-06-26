After sizzling in hot pants, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' star Nidhi Bhanushali's beach video goes VIRAL

There's no denying that sometimes viewers forge a never-ending bond with some actors and remain their fans and followers despite the stars even quitting the profession temporarily or permanently. One can say that the bond is stronger in the case of child actors who the audience watches grow up along their journey as budding artists.

The same has been the case with several artists of the popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' and one of the few stars who have forged a special place in the hearts of the viewers is Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu Bhide from 'TMKOC'.

Her massive social media fan following is proof that Nidhi is still loved by the masses and the fans want to know all about her. Currently, the diva who quit 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' in 2019 to pursue her education, has been living a hippie lifestyle, going on hikes, camping and staying at ordinary locations while discovering new places and interacting with new people.

The recent video in which she gives a glimpse of her life alongside a beach has caught the netizens eye and is going viral.

"Shades of sunset. Sunsets in the monsoon are a whole different kind of beautiful. The sun hides behind the clouds way before its time for it to set and the sky fills up with a million pretty colours until it gets dark.#gadaboutpilgrims," Nidhi wrote as the caption.

Take a look at the video here:

Earlier, in a separate video, Nidhi had shared clips from her beach life while also showing how she was cooking food with bare minimum items on a stove placed on rocks.

Take a look here:

This is not the first time Nidhi's video has gone viral on the web. Earlier too, several of her videos have taken the internet by storm, especially the one in which she was seen flaunting her curves in a bikini while taking a swim in a pond in the middle of a jungle.

Take a look:

For the unversed, after Nidhi quit 'TMKOC', she was replaced by Palak Sidhwani.