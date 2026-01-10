After separation from Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij says her 'soul is connected' to her 'safe place, heart, best friend...'

Wishing her best friend Nadim on his birthday, Mahhi Vij wrote, " I love you, Nadim — not just for who you are, but for how you make me feel, for how you stand with me, for how you are my heart, my home, my family. Today and always." She parted ways with Jay Bhanushali recently.

Just a few days after separation from her ex-husband Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij took to Instagram to wish her good friend Nadim on his birthday, by saying that both him and Mahhi are one, as their souls are connected. Sharing a picture of her feeding the cake to Nadim, Mahhi wrote, "Happy Birthday to the one I chose, not by chance, but by heart. To the one who listens to me even when I don’t say a word, to the one who stands by me not because he has to, but because he wants to — you are my family, my safe place, my forever."

She further added, "You are not just my best friend, you are my comfort, my strength, my home. With you, I can be myself — broken, happy, emotional, imperfect — and still feel completely accepted and loved. Yes, we get angry sometimes. Yes, we fight. Yes, sometimes we don’t talk for days. But no matter how far the silence goes, it always ends at the same place — us. Because deep down, we both know that Nadim and Mahhi are one. Our souls are connected in a way words can never fully explain."

Mahhi also concluded how Nadim has stood with her in her life's toughest times, as she stated, "Life hasn’t always been easy, but having you by my side makes everything lighter, everything stronger, everything better. You hold my hand when I’m weak, you believe in me when I forget to believe in myself, and you love me in ways that heal parts of me I didn’t even know were broken. I love you, Nadim — not just for who you are, but for how you make me feel, for how you stand with me, for how you are my heart, my home, my family. Today and always."

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali announced their separation on Sunday, January 4, after more than 14 years of their marriage. The couple fostered two children, Rajveer and Khushi, in 2017 and welcomed their biological daughter Tara in 2019. They promised to be good parents to their three children while living their individual lives.

