After Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghvan says he wants a finale episode of 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' is a cult classic show with an immense fan following. 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' Take 2 was released some years back, keeping in mind the popularity of it, however, after the show ended, the viewers were left with one complaint. The audiences did not get to properly watch a finale episode of the show as it ended on a cliffhanger.

Recently, Sumeet Raghvan who played the role of Sahil Sarabhai on the show was asked about an update on season 3 to which he said he would love to do it again as he too wants closure.

Sumeet said, "I would love to be a part of another season of 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' if it happens. I also want to know if Monisha and Sahil lived happily ever after or got divorced! It is not only much-awaited news for the viewers of this show, but also for us, the actors."

He further added, "As of now I have no idea whether there is anything happening on this. Let’s hope something materialises soon."

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly, who is best known as TV's Anupamaa today, had also tweeted about the same. It all began when a fan asked on Twitter if Monisha (the character played by Rupali in Sarbhai vs Sarabhai) and Sahil (played by Sumeet Raghavan) got divorced. To this, Rupali said she too wanted to know the same and urged the show makers to have another season or at least one finale episode.

For the uninformed, the last episode of the second season which aired a couple of years ago showed Sahil taking a step back from his relationship with Monisha.