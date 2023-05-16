Search icon
After reports of Abdu Rozik 'playing with loaded gun' emerge, Bigg Boss 16 inmate says 'people are trying to defame me'

Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik stated that some people are sabotaging his name and his business by defaming him.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 03:10 PM IST

Credit: Abdu Rozik/Instagram

Recently, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik was seen playing with a loaded gun at the launch of his restaurant in Mumbai after which an FIR was registered against him. Later, Abdu Rozik took to Instagram and clarified that people are trying to sabotage his name by spreading fake news.

As per ETimes report, Abdu Rozik stated that some people are sabotaging his name and his business by defaming him. He also mentioned that he loves India and every one here but he doesn’t know why people are targeting him and these reports made him upset.

While narrating the incident, he stated, “At the launch, I asked a bodyguard whether the gun he carried was real or fake. He handed me the gun and said, ‘See for yourself’. I held it for hardly a few seconds and returned it immediately. However, some people clicked pictures of me holding the gun and started circulating them.” He added, “No FIR or case has been registered against me. I fell sick due to stress. I feared that my visa would be cancelled, and I wouldn't get to come to India again. So, I went to the police on my own accord. I wanted to inform them that I hadn't done anything wrong. They were very supportive and understood the situation Abdu has always expressed his love for India.”

He added, "India is like my second home and I love the country. I have set up my first business here and hope it does well. I would love to buy a house in India." While talking about his fallout with his Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, he replied, “Stan and I have resolved our differences. Everything is fine now and our mandali is intact. We aren't fighting anymore. I love every member of the mandali."

Abdu’s lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan said, "Abdu is innocent and hardworking. There are people who in order to garner cheap publicity keep attacking celebrities. Neither was there any loaded gun nor was it real. Abdu has recorded his statement with the police and is cooperating. Even the owner of the restaurant Krunal Oza fully cooperated and recorded his statement immediately."

