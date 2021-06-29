After Pearl V Puri breaks silence, Divya Khosla Kumar backs him yet again, says 'shameless people made you scapegoat'

On Monday, TV star Pearl V Puri, who has been accused of raping a minor, broke silence on the allegations levelled against him. Denying the allegations in an Instagram post, Pearl V Puri mentioned how his life had turned upside down in the last few months. Pearl wrote about the gruelling two weeks and called it a nightmare and penned that he trusts in the law and God. He also thanked his well-wishers for fighting and standing up for him.

Pearl was granted bail on June 15, 2021.

Soon after Pearl shared the note on Instagram, several celebrities took to the comments section to show solidarity and extend their support to the actor much like they had done when he was arrested on the charges on June 6.

Among the array of celebrities who spoke in support of Pearl was actor-producer and director Divya Khosla Kumar. And so, when Pearl put out a statement on Monday, Divya left a long comment on his post asking him to have faith in the judiciary and to be hopeful.

Divya wrote, "Pearl we all know what the truth is & how those shameless people made you a scapegoat in their own personal matters …Really hope u get justice at the earliest (sic)."

Earlier, Divya had claimed that the father of the victim was using the actor in his kid's custody battle with his estranged wife.

For the unversed, Pearl in his note stated, "Life has its own way of testing people! I lost my Nani ma a few months back, then on her 17th day, I lost my dad, post that my mother got diagnosed with cancer and then this ghastly accusation. The last couple of weeks were gruelling for me like a nightmare. I was, overnight, made to feel like a criminal. All of this in the midst of my mother's cancer treatment, shattered my sense of security, making me feel helpless."

Puri added, "I am still numb... but I felt it's time to reach out to my friends, fans and well-wishers who've showered me with their love, support and concern. Thank you for keeping faith in me and I am a firm believer in 'Satyamev Jayate'. I trust in the Law, judiciary of my country and God up there. Please keep your duas coming!"

He captioned his post stating, "I feel blessed to have each one of y’all thank you for being my biggest strength #teampvp."

Take a look:

Pearl has booked under Sections 376 AB (Punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 4, 8, 12, 19, and 21 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, after the victim’s father filed a complaint against him.