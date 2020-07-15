After Parth Samthaan tests positive, Erica Fernandes, Aamna Sharif reveal they have tested negative for coronavirus

Parth Samthana who plays the role of Anurag in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 recently had tested positive for the novel coronavirus after which other star casts of the TV serial including Karan Patel and Pooja Banerjee also underwent tests, the results of which came out negative.

Now, Aamna Sharif and Erica Fernandes also shared the results on their social media account and confirmed that they have both tested negative for COVID-19.

While Aamna Sharif wrote, "Thank you to all for your sweet messages and well wishes. Me and my family have tested negative for Covid-19. Although, one of my staff members has tested positive. We are currently in the process of isolating him and making sure he receives all the necessary treatment with precautions. A big thanks to the BMC. They have been very helpful and prompt with the entire procedure. I urge you all to do our bit by wearing a mask and social distancing. It is the only need of the hour."

On the other hand, Erica wrote, "Just received my results. And the reports are negative. Thank you guys for your prayers and concern."

Talking about her financial issues during the lockdown, Erica had said, "If you go to see, everyone was stuck in the initial few months. I did not receive payments so I could not do payments. So, that is the case with everyone else because nobody was receiving payments to give. I also had to make a few payments too but I was not able to because I had no funds. That was the same case with producers, they did not have it initially but once they had, they gave us," Bollywood Life reported.