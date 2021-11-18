After Nora Fatehi, Urfi Javed wows netizens with sexy belly dance moves in hot crop top - WATCH

On Wednesday, Urfi Javed shared a short clip showing off her sexy belly dance moves in a floral crop top teamed with a printed skirt.

Ever since her brief stint on 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Urfi Javed has been making headlines for her bold outfit choices and social media posts. And while Urfi has mostly been trolled and criticised for her fashion selections, her recent Instagram post is going viral for all the right reasons.

On Wednesday, Urfi Javed shared a short clip showing off her sexy belly dance moves in a floral crop top teamed with a printed skirt and silver accessories. Urfi flaunted her flat abs and moved her toned belly to ‘Pocket Rocket by Cochise’ and left her fans drooling.

While sharing the now-viral video, Urfi Javed wrote as the caption, "So I tell her wait !! #reels #reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit." In the video, Urfi first shows her face and then shifts the camera so as to focus on her belly. She then shows off her killer belly dance moves in the short clip.

Take a look at the video here:



On Urfi's belly dance video, several fans dropped heart-eyed emojis and social media users left positive comments. "Nice look and dance and eyes," wrote a user. "Sexy", "nice", "hot" were some other comments on the post.

A day ago, Urfi Javed's Instagram reel, in which she was seen sporting a figure-hugging, front open zip dress, had attracted the hate of online users. Urfi was brutally trolled and called 'shameless' among other things for her bold dress.

Urfi Javed has done shows like 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga' and 'Bepannaah.' But she shot to fame after her stint on 'Bigg Boss OTT'.