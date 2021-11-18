After Nora Fatehi, Urfi Javed wows netizens with sexy belly dance moves in hot crop top - WATCH

Headlines

Viral video: Woman in hot red saree burns internet with electrifying dance to 'Chammak Challo'

Fukrey 3 movie review: Varun, Richa, Pulkit, Manjot return with complete family entertainer worth a trip to the cinema

Honda Activa Limited Edition scooter launched in India, price starts at Rs 80,734

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma sets new record for most sixes in a single country, becomes fastest to 550 sixes

Amit Shah, JP Nadda reach Jaipur to discuss upcoming Rajasthan Assembly election

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Woman in hot red saree burns internet with electrifying dance to 'Chammak Challo'

Fukrey 3 movie review: Varun, Richa, Pulkit, Manjot return with complete family entertainer worth a trip to the cinema

'It is totally childish': Shakib Al Hasan criticizes Tamim Iqbal for his lack of team spirit

7 healthy alternatives for junk food

7 Common post-meal mistakes you should avoid

Top 5 venomous snakes found in Delhi NCR

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

EP 3: Kane Williamson | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC'23

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Fukrey 3 movie review: Varun, Richa, Pulkit, Manjot return with complete family entertainer worth a trip to the cinema

Animal teaser: Ranbir Kapoor is a gangster with daddy issues out to kill a beefed up Bobby Deol in violent actioner

This Bollywood diva is world's most popular celeb on WhatsApp Channels, has more followers than PM Modi, Mark Zuckerberg

HomeTelevision

Television

After Nora Fatehi, Urfi Javed wows netizens with sexy belly dance moves in hot crop top - WATCH

On Wednesday, Urfi Javed shared a short clip showing off her sexy belly dance moves in a floral crop top teamed with a printed skirt.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2021, 10:12 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ever since her brief stint on 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Urfi Javed has been making headlines for her bold outfit choices and social media posts. And while Urfi has mostly been trolled and criticised for her fashion selections, her recent Instagram post is going viral for all the right reasons. 

On Wednesday, Urfi Javed shared a short clip showing off her sexy belly dance moves in a floral crop top teamed with a printed skirt and silver accessories. Urfi flaunted her flat abs and moved her toned belly to ‘Pocket Rocket by Cochise’ and left her fans drooling. 

While sharing the now-viral video, Urfi Javed wrote as the caption, "So I tell her wait !! #reels #reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit." In the video, Urfi first shows her face and then shifts the camera so as to focus on her belly. She then shows off her killer belly dance moves in the short clip. 

 Take a look at the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Urfi (@urf7i)


On Urfi's belly dance video, several fans dropped heart-eyed emojis and social media users left positive comments. "Nice look and dance and eyes," wrote a user. "Sexy", "nice", "hot" were some other comments on the post.

A day ago, Urfi Javed's Instagram reel, in which she was seen sporting a figure-hugging, front open zip dress, had attracted the hate of online users. Urfi was brutally trolled and called 'shameless' among other things for her bold dress. 

Urfi Javed has done shows like 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga' and 'Bepannaah.' But she shot to fame after her stint on 'Bigg Boss OTT'. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Surprising...': BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya reacts to being fielded from Indore-1 in Madhya Pradesh elections

Google brings Earthquake Alerts for Android phone users in India

Apart from unicorn, what are the different ‘corns’ of the startup world?

Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha pen thank you note to well-wishers for blessing them: 'Life's been a...'

Youth takes 17-year-old 'Pakistani' girl to police station in Moradabad, know what happened...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE