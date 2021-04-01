After Neetu Kapoor, Rekha gifts saree to Neha Kakkar as 'shaadi ka shagun' on 'Indian Idol 12'

Neha was speechless and felt so thankful and special after receiving such a beautiful gift from the evergreen Rekha.

Singing reality show 'Indian Idol 12' has been garnering a lot of limelight because of the fabulous contestants and this weekend the quotient of entertainment will multiply as the episode would be dedicated to the forever star and Bollywood diva Rekha.

Mallika-e-ish Rekha would be gracing the stage of Sony Entertainment Television's Indian idol this weekend.



Rekha wore a beautiful saree, and her attire made all the girls on the Indian Idol 12 set go all gaga over her beauty, especially Neha Kakkar. Rekha mentioned how happy she was to hear about Neha's wedding and decided to get her a special gift as a 'shaddi ka shagun'.

Rekha gifted a beautiful Kanjivaram saree to Neha.

Neha was speechless and felt so thankful and special after receiving such a beautiful gift from the evergreen Rekha.

Neha mentioned "This saree is a blessing which I have received from Rekha Mam and this would always be very special to me. Everyone has been in awe of Rekha mam, and I am one of them meeting her and receiving a gift from her is so special. I can’t describe in words how happy I am."

Rekha said, "Its always said whenever you meet someone newlywed you should pour them with your blessings. I believe a saree is one of the most beautiful attire someone can don. So, I decided to gift Neha a saree only."

Not only that, Rekha jokingly said, "I have met Rohan earlier, then also you didn't invite me to your wedding."

To this, Neha replied, "If I knew you know me, I would have definitely invited you to my wedding.”