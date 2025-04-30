Charu Asopa has slammed trolls who are keeping a close eye on her activities and judging her for travelling in a flight and buying a new home after claiming that she moved out of Mumbai, because it's an expensive city.

Television actor Charu Asopa has again slammed trolls for judging her life. In her latest vlog, Charu broke her silence about naysayers who are nitpicking on the decisions she took after getting separated from Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev Sen, and relocating from Mumbai to Bikaner. Charu clarified that she moved out of Mumbai with her daughter Ziana, but that doesn't mean that she's financially broke.

Recently, Charu shared a photo and video of travelling in a flight, naysayers objected to her, and asked how she could afford a flight when she claimed to be financially unstable. Charu said, "I keep giving you guys updates. People commented why I travelled by flight and not by train. The brand invited me and insisted on booking a flight. Some even made videos of me shopping and said, ‘Yeh toh gareeb hai’. Pehli baat, maine kabhi nahi bola ke main gareeb hu. (First of all, I never said I am poor) By God’s grace, I’m managing fine. I don’t want sympathy—I’ve taken a conscious break from TV to explore other things. That was my decision."

Charu on managing expenses and buying a new house in Bikaner

The actress further explained how she bought her new home in Bikaner, and said, "The EMI I'm paying now is almost equal to the rent I was paying in Mumbai. Rent increases each year, but EMI remains; that's the advantage. I've bought an AC, and I'm creating a play area for Ziana. I found a good fridge, but it's expensive. I'll cut down on other things to get what's needed. I still need geysers and a vacuum cleaner. I'm buying slowly, within my means."

Charu clarified that she has taken a break from TV soaps as they consume most of her time, and she wants to spend maximum time with her Ziana. For the unversed, Charu married Rajeev in 2019, and after major fights and arguments, the couple parted ways in 2023.