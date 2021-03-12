After Meghan Markle's tell-all interview, Oprah Winfrey to quiz Priyanka Chopra Jonas; details inside

After making waves globally with her recent interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle respectively, Oprah Winfrey is all set to sit down for an intimate conversation with one of the most recognizable faces in the world, our very own international superstar, writer and humanitarian Priyanka Chopra Jonas to talk about her lately released memoir, 'Unfinished'.

Premiering March 20th on discovery+ as part of the all-new slate of "Super Soul," hosted by Oprah Winfrey and produced by OWN, this thought-provoking and thrilling interview will give audiences a closer look into Priyanka Chopra Jonas' journey of self-discovery, her marriage to Nick Jonas and her New York Times best-selling memoir, "Unfinished." The interview with India's own, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be a part of the media and lifestyle mogul's, 'Super Soul' series which is based on her Emmy Award-winning TV show 'Super Soul Sunday'.

In a promo video of 'Super Soul', Oprah can be heard asking Priyanka if she and her husband Nick Jonas hope to have a family one day.

Meanwhile, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the series will also feature intimate conversations between Oprah and thought leaders, spiritual teachers, celebrities and authors like with prominent industry luminaries Cicely Tyson, Sharon Stone, Julianna Margulies, Martha Beck, Jon Meacham, and Chip & Joanna Gaines-- designed to inspire and explore well-being and a more whole, conscious life.