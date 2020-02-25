After Mahira Sharma denies forgery, Dadasaheb Phalke Award organisers accuse her of 'trying to deflect blame'

A day after former Bigg Boss 13 contestants Mahira Sharma, in a long Instagram post, clarified her stance after she was accused of lying about winning the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award, the organisers have yet again released a statement in which they accused her of "clearly (attempting) to deflect from the problem caused by her and push the blame on a third party".

The organisers, in a statement, said that Mahira was sent a legal notice on Sunday, in which she was asked to take down the post claiming she won a Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award and apologise for the damage caused to the brand.

"Two formal communications were made with her, where one was the intimation letter mentioned above and the other was a formal mail shared to her and her team on 24th February 2020 (Monday). The team had clearly mentioned to her that a formal apology has to be shared from her end within 48 hours as her post had clearly violated the brand’s IP assets and brand collaterals which led to negative PR and damages to the DPIFF team. Ms Mahira Sharma posted her response statement on her Instagram account on 24th February 2020 after receiving both the communication from our team where she has clearly attempted to deflect from the problem caused by her and push the blame on a third party."

The statement also said that the organisers are "very clear" on their stand that the certificate was forged and will be patiently waiting for Mahira to share a formal apology.