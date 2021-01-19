After Lucknow, FIR registered in Noida against makers, actors of 'Tandav' for hurting religious sentiments

An FIR was registered at Rabupura Police Station against makers and actors of web series Tandav for inciting communal disharmony, hurting religious sentiments, and allegedly showing Uttar Pradesh Police in a bad light.

"Locals have filed a complaint against the director of Tandav web series, India head of Amazon Prime among others for showing caste-based insults and hurting religious sentiments in the series," Rajesh Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida said.

Earlier, an FIR was registered at Lucknow's Hazratganj Kotwali against Amazon Prime's India head of original content Aparna Purohit, Zafar, producer of the show Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki, and others for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

This comes after two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, among others, alleged that the Saif Ali Khan-starrer web series Tandav hurts Hindu religious sentiments.

Meanwhile, BJP MP and former Union Minister Satyapal Singh on Monday said that those who raise questions on Hindu religion do not love India. "People, who attack the Hindu religion, do it on purpose. They do not love Indian traditions, they do not love India," Singh said.

He objected to the content of Tandav series. He said that there is secularism in India as the majority of the population is Hindu. "Most of the people in this country consider all religions to be equal. However, others do not see like this. They label a person who talks about Hinduism as communal and a person who talks against Hinduism is called intellectual. This is very unfortunate," he said

Taking cognisance of the concerns expressed by viewers against the web series, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar on Monday extended apologies and clarified that Tandav is a "work of fiction" and that the cast and crew of Tandav did not have any intentions of hurting sentiments of any community, caste, or religion.