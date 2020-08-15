After lockdown wedding, Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma to embrace parenthood

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma who tied the knot earlier this year is all set to embrace parenthood. A while back, the Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna actor took to her Instagram page and shared a few photos with Kunal while enjoying their staycation. Puja is seen flaunting her baby pup while posing with her husband. For the uninitiated, Puja and Kunal's wedding took place during the lockdown.

She captioned her post stating, "A big thank u to @nikhilapalat & @tajlandsend for this #staycation and all the pampering as it was much needed to me especially in this time. #soontobemommy #soontobepapa #soontobeparents @kunalrverma".

Check out their photos below:

As per reports in BollywoodLife, Puja told a portal, "Yes, Kunal and I are excited about entering this new, beautiful phase in our lives. I am in a happy space now and have been enjoying my personal time. In fact, I have not stepped out of my apartment since April."

Puja quit the show Maa Vaishnodevi and talking about the same, she further said, "I would have continued working even during pregnancy, but due to the pandemic, I felt that it was important to take precautions and stay at home. I plan to get back to work by next year and hopefully, the pandemic will be over by then."

After dating for more than a decade, Puja and Kunal entered marital bliss. She added, "We have been in a relationship for almost a decade, but he is a different man after marriage. He is very supportive and loving and takes even more care of me now than when he was a boyfriend."