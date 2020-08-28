After Kokilaben’s iconic viral video, makers confirm 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' set to return for season 2

Television show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has been in the news for the past few weeks thanks to a remix of dialogue by 'Kokilaben' that made its way to the internet. Even while the show was running it had a huge fan following and fans loved the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo, Kokilaben and Gopi bahu.

Rupal Patel and Gia Manek garnered appreciation after which Devoleena Bhattacharjee replaced Gia Manek as Gopi bahu and was accepted by the audiences as well. Looking at the show's immense popularity and acceptance among the audiences, now, the producer of the show, Rashami Sharma has given fans a piece of good news by confirming that Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is all set to come back with season 2.

Rashami said that the team thought hard about the new season during the coronavirus lockdown and what gave them the confidence was the fact that Saath Nibhaana Saathiya was watched diligently during its re-run on TV during the COVID-19 pandemic as well.

BollywoodLife reported Rashami saying that the new story will have many new twists and turns but it will remain a family drama at its heart. The producer also said that Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 cannot be complete without the Modi family and confirmed that Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben will be reprising her role along with Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi Bahu. Meanwhile, the team will also be looking for fresh faces to feature in season 2. She further revealed that Rupal will also be shooting for a promo of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya season 2 in the coming week.

Speaking about the viral rap video, it was created by Yashraj Mukate's and none other than Rupal Patel had also reacted to it.

Rupal said, "My sister-in-law sent me a message about it. Later my co-actor, Rhea Sharma sent me the rap. My immediate reaction was surprise and shock. I was perplexed about how Yashraj got this clip since I never sang on the show. Later, I realised that it’s a rap and he has used my dialogues for it (laughs!). I liked it so much that I asked a few friends for his number. I spoke to him and expressed my gratitude."