Alia Bhatt is currently facing flack from her colleagues. After Kangana Ranaut, Divya Khossla Kumar, now Taapsee Pannu has commented on the rise of spy thrillers, which looked like an indirect dig at Alia and her forthcoming movie, spy thriller Alpha.

Alia's recent action-thriller Jigra failed to live up to the high expectations. A day after Jigra's release, Kangana Ranaut indirectly mocked the actress for 'sabotaging' female-centric films. Then Divya Khossla Kumar directly attacked Alia and her film, claiming the box office collection projected by the makers is 'fake'.

In a recent interview with NewsX, Taapsee shared her views on the growth of spy thrillers. The Pink actress said that she was among the first actresses in Bollywood who popularised the genre. For the unversed, Taapsee led Naam Shabana (2017), a spy thriller, which is the prequel to Baby (2015).

Taapsee said, "Now, everybody wants to do a spy thriller. I did it so many years ago that now if I do it again it’s very weird; why are you repeating yourself? I’ve done something which was so remarkable back then, I don’t want to touch it and spoil it again. If I have to really do action thriller, I was very clear I will go in some other world."

From the last decade, Bollywood has churned several spy films in the pipeline, including the YRF Spy Universe and the woman-led Alpha which will star Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles.

Vasan Bala-directed Jigra was released in the cinemas on October 11. In the first five days, the film grossed only Rs 19.85 crores. Jigra was released with Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Rajkummar, Triptii's film gave tough competition to Jigra, and raced ahead of her film. Till now, Vicky Vidya... has collected Rs 23.35 crores.

