After Kangana Ranaut, it's time for Ramya Krishnan to play Jayalalithaa in web series 'Queen'

A few days ago, Kangana Ranaut's first look as Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa in the biopic Thalaivi was unveiled. The makers also released a short video which showed Kangana's striking resemblance to the late actor-politician. Now reports were making the rounds that along with the movie, a web series is also being made on the life and times of Jayalalithaa for which Ramya Krishnan has been roped in to play the titular role.

Now MX Player took to their Twitter page and shared the first look from the web show titled Queen. In the poster, Ramya is seen in a white saree with red and black border, hair tied in a bun and red kumkum on her forehead. The Baahubali actor is giving an intense look with the backdrop of her party.

They earlier shared a teaser with an interesting caption stating, "State Topper. Superstar Heroine. Youngest Chief Minister. A gripping story of the QUEEN awaits you! #QueenIsComing @meramyakrishnan @menongautham @Murugesanprasad #Queen #MXOriginalSeries #MXPlayer #Ace2Three #FanFight"

Check out the photos and video below:

Queen is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan. The trailer is set to release today much to the excitement of Ramya's fans. With this, she will be making her digital debut. Ramya has made a name for herself in all South Indian languages and also starred in many daily soaps too. She was again loved for her performance as Sivagami Devi in Baahubali franchise. Ramya was recently seen as the guest host of Bigg Boss Telugu 3.