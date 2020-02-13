After John Cena, his film 'F9: The Fast Saga' gives shoutout to 'Bigg Boss 13' finalist Asim Riaz

Not only people here but Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz's fans are across the globe too. A few days back, WWE star and actor John Cena took to his Instagram page which made fans go berserk. They couldn't believe the fact that Asim's reach is international too and his fans can't wait to see him declared to be the winner of the reality show. After John Cena, it's the official Twitter page of an upcoming Hollywood film, which gave a shoutout to Asim.

Yes, we are talking about Fast & Furious 9! The Twitter page of the film tagged a fan club of Asim and wrote, "@AsimRiazTeam_ Welcome to the Fast Family. #F9 comes out in theatres May 22. Reply #stop to unsubscribe."

Check it out below:

This blew off Asim fans minds as they couldn't believe the fact that a Hollywood film is promoting Asim. People even started speculating that the Bigg Boss 13 contestant might star in the film.

Interestingly, F9 also stars John Cena along with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

A few days back, Cena had once again shared a photo of Asim with a message on the photo which read as "#AsimRiazForTheWin Change My Mind".

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 finale will be held on Saturday that is, February 15, 2020.

On the other hand, F9: The Fast Saga is directed by Justin Lin and is hitting the screens on May 22, 2020.