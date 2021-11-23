After ditching bra for photoshoot, Nikki Tamboli flaunts killer abs in sexy tube top

TV star Nikki Tamboli, who shot to fame with her stint in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 14', has been the talk of the town ever since she entered the Salman Khan show last year. From her candid comments, fashion selections to her bold photos on Instagram, Nikki Tamboli makes sure she's in news for all the right reasons.

Recently, the diva took to her Instagram handle to share a few photos flaunting her killer abs and left her fans drooling. Dressed in an all-black co-ord set, Nikki set the internet ablaze as she struck different poses showing off her curvaceous figure and toned abs in a sexy tube top which she teamed with a mini jacket and black bottoms.

Nikki Tamboli looked ultra-glam in the pictures which she shared with the caption that read, "Does my sparkle burn your eyes?"

Check out the photos here:



Previously, Nikki had hit headlines after she shared photos from a magazine cover shoot in which she had opted for a bold and sexy avatar, ditching her bra and sporting a neon blazer teamed with matching pants.

Nikki raised the temperatures with her braless photoshoot as she flaunted her assets with aplomb.

Take a look at the photo here:

On the work front, Nikki was last seen in the Arjun Kanungo music video 'Dil Kisi Se'. Before that, she had appeared in 'Roko Roko', 'Shanti', 'Number Likh' among other music videos. She was recently also seen as a panelist on 'Bigg Boss 15' Weekend Ka Vaar episode.