After Disha Vakani, Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu Bhide quits 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'?

Indian television's longest running comedy show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' seems to be going through a rough phase lately. A few days ago producer Asit Kummar Modi confirmed Disha Vakani's exit from the show.

And now we hear another actress is set to leave the show. Latest reports suggest that Nidhi Bhanushali who plays Atmaram Tukaram Bhide's daughter Sonu Bhide on the show has made up her mind to bid good bye to 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah'.

The 19-year-old actress is reportedly quitting the show to concentrate on her studies and the makers have planned to show Sonu going to abroad for further studies.

Nidhi made her TV debut with 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. She replaced Jheel Mehta as Sonu in 2012 and has been associated with the show for more than six years, now.

This is not the first time when an actor has decided to leave the show. Much before Disha and Nidhi, Bhavya Gandhi -- who played the character of Tappu -- left the show in the year 2017. He was replaced by Raj Anadkat.