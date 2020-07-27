After Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohit Malhotra to be part of 'Naagin 5' starring Hina Khan

A few days back a glimpse into the next season of Naagin all but confirmed that Hina Khan is all set to play a lead role in Ekta Kapoor's popular television show.

As Naagin 4 starring Nia Sharma is coming to an end, Naagin 5 is all set to take its place. Recently, after Dheeraj Dhoopar confirmed that he will be a part of the show, now actor Mohit Malhotra who was last seen in Daayan has confirmed that he would also be a part of the show.

He will reportedly be paired opposite Hina Khan in the show. Mohit confirmed the news to a portal and said, "Yes, that's true. She and I are good friends, so it feels great to get back with Hina. But Naagin is India’s favourite show and I have always experimented with different genres," BollywoodLife reported.

On the other hand, Dheeraj said in a statement, "This is an extremely exciting time for me. To act in a show like Naagin, which enjoys such a rich legacy and is the top television show, is a dream for any actor. I am a huge fan of the show, and I am thrilled about the part because it is unlike anything I have ever played before. There is always a lot of incredible VFX used in Naagin, and it will be a whole new experience for me because I have never done that kind of a role before. It will be great to work with Ekta Kapoor and be associated with COLORS again."