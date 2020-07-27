After Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohit Malhotra to be part of 'Naagin 5' starring Hina Khan
Mohit Malhotra will reportedly be paired opposite Hina Khan in 'Naagin 5'.
After Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohit Malhotra to be part of 'Naagin 5' starring Hina Khan , Twitter
Written By
Edited By
Riddhima Kanetkar
Source
DNA webdesk
A few days back a glimpse into the next season of Naagin all but confirmed that Hina Khan is all set to play a lead role in Ekta Kapoor's popular television show.
As Naagin 4 starring Nia Sharma is coming to an end, Naagin 5 is all set to take its place. Recently, after Dheeraj Dhoopar confirmed that he will be a part of the show, now actor Mohit Malhotra who was last seen in Daayan has confirmed that he would also be a part of the show.
He will reportedly be paired opposite Hina Khan in the show. Mohit confirmed the news to a portal and said, "Yes, that's true. She and I are good friends, so it feels great to get back with Hina. But Naagin is India’s favourite show and I have always experimented with different genres," BollywoodLife reported.
On the other hand, Dheeraj said in a statement, "This is an extremely exciting time for me. To act in a show like Naagin, which enjoys such a rich legacy and is the top television show, is a dream for any actor. I am a huge fan of the show, and I am thrilled about the part because it is unlike anything I have ever played before. There is always a lot of incredible VFX used in Naagin, and it will be a whole new experience for me because I have never done that kind of a role before. It will be great to work with Ekta Kapoor and be associated with COLORS again."