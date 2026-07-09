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After confirming divorce with Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha Chamola makes shocking statement: 'I am very unluck in love'

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After confirming divorce with Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha Chamola makes shocking statement: 'I am very unluck in love'

After making two shocking revelations of her divorce with Gaurav Khanna and her being bisexual, Akanksha Chamola has shared that she is "very unlucky in love" in the latest episode of Lock Upp 2. In the next episode, Gaurav will enter the Netflix show as a special visitor to meet Akanksha.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 09, 2026, 02:30 PM IST

After confirming divorce with Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha Chamola makes shocking statement: 'I am very unluck in love'
Akanksha Chamola with Gaurav Khanna
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Akanksha Chamola has been making headlines in Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa ever since she has revealed that she is headed for a divorce with popular TV actor Gaurav Khanna. Later, she also disclosed that she is bisexual and had relationships with a few women before their marriage. Now, Chamola has made another shocking statement that she is "very unlucky in love" after being in a decade-long love marriage with Khanna, who won Celebrity MasterChef India and Bigg Boss 19 last year.

In the latest episode of the Netflix show hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Akanksha was seen having a conversation with her show bestie Pamala Serena and contestant Varun Yadav aka Laila about love and relationships. Akanksha shared with them, "There’s this female friend of mine; she told me this 'unfortunately, you are unlucky in love and you will always be very unlucky in love' and I was like, I have accepted that." Surprised, Varun asked her, "You are unlucky in love?". To which, Akanksha replied, "I am very unlucky in love."

Gaurav Khanna in Lock Upp 2

Meanwhile, in the next Lock Upp 2 episode, Gaurav will enter the show as a special visitor to meet Akanksha for the first time after their divorce revelation. In the new promo, host Farah tells the contestants, "Visiting hours have begun. Today, our first visitor is coming to meet everyone." Then, Gaurav walks straight to Akanksha and says to her, "Band baja di tune", after which Chamola is seen getting emotional. The promo has ensured that Gaurav and Akanskha's reunion is the most-awaited moment in the popular show.

Lock Upp 2 inmates

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is streaming now on Netflix with new episodes dropping every Saturday to Thursday, at 8 pm. Apart from Akanksha, Pamala, and Varun, other 12 contestants in Lock Upp 2 are Shreya Kalra, Sufi Motiwala, Shilpa Shinde, Harshad Chopda, Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shivangi Joshi, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary, Sunita Ahuja, Madhuri Jain Grover, and Riyaz Aly. Shresta Iyer has been the only contestant to get evicted from show in its first Judgement Day episode.

READ | Gaurav Khanna meets Akanksha Chamola in Lock Upp 2 after divorce revelation, tells her 'band baja diya tune' - Watch

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