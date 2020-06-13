Headlines

After claiming no separation, Abhinav Kohli questions Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak about 'deleted' Instagram post

Abhinav in a shocking statement claimed that Shweta and he are not separated and are living together.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 13, 2020, 02:54 PM IST

Television actress Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli's marriage hit a rough patch last year and grabbed headlines after Shweta filed a police complaint against her husband after he was accused of using inappropriate language towards his step-daughter Palak Tiwari.

Recently, Abhinav in a shocking statement claimed that Shweta and he are not separated and are living together and also claimed that the actress never filed a complaint against him. Today, the actor also took to his Instagram account and shared screenshots of Shweta's daughter Palak Tiwari’s post wherein she had penned a lengthy note on Instagram, shedding light on the what transpired between the family last year. 

However, it seemed like Palak has not deleted the post from her Instagram account about which Abhinav questioned her saying, "Lovu (Palak) why would you delete this post from your Instagram?"

Check out the post here which is still present on Palak's official page.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

For the uninformed, during a recent interaction, Abhinav clarified his stand. He said, "I would request you guys to be patient. There will be more such posts and videos coming out in the future for a clearer picture." He further added, "It’s funny that people are having zero followers on Instagram posting those comments. It’s quite evident that these are newly made accounts to spread hate. It doesn’t bother me. Coming back to the video, I wouldn’t want to talk much about it right now, but yes, there will be more posts shortly for the viewers to have clarity. And for the record, Fahmaan and Shweta didn’t just bump into each other. It was a planned meeting below my residence. We’re not separated. We are staying together."

