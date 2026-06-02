After breast cancer diagnosis, MasterChef India winner Pankaj Bhadouria urges women to undergo regular screening: ‘I was fortunate’

Pankaj Bhadouria has revealed that she underwent surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer and is now urging women to prioritise regular screenings and early detection.

Pankaj Bhadouria has opened up about her recent battle with breast cancer, revealing that she was diagnosed at an early stage and has successfully undergone surgery. The celebrity chef is currently recovering and has thanked fans for the support she received during the difficult period.

In a video shared on her social media account by her team, Pankaj expressed gratitude to well-wishers who reached out after learning about her health condition.

Addressing her followers, she said, "I personally want to thank all of you. Aaplogon ne mujhe itna pyar diya hai, itna support diya hai. People have been reaching out to me from all over. I'm so grateful to all of you."

Pankaj also reassured fans that her recovery is progressing well and spoke about the importance of timely diagnosis. Reflecting on her experience, she said, "I was fortunate ki ek bhot early stage pe mera cancer detect ho gaya."

Using her journey as an opportunity to spread awareness, the chef urged people to be proactive about their health, particularly when it comes to regular screenings and self-examinations. She specifically encouraged women over the age of 40 to undergo routine breast cancer checks.

Sharing a statistic given to her by doctors, Pankaj said, "My doctors tell me ki Indian me 1 out of every 20 women is susceptible to breast cancer."

She further highlighted how many people assume serious illnesses will not affect them personally. "Ham sabko lagta hai ki shayad ye hamare sath nahi hoga...Somewhere we believe ki this will not happen to us," she said, stressing that awareness and early detection can play a crucial role in treatment outcomes.

Concluding her message, Pankaj once again thanked her supporters, saying, "I'm truely grateful aand truely indebted to all of you."

Following the video, fans and members of the culinary community flooded the comments section with messages wishing her a speedy recovery. Among them was Suvarnaa Vijay Bagul, who wrote, "Get well soon chef you are strong."