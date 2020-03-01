After bitter split with Paras Chhabra, Akanksha Puri modifies tattoo of his name, says 'I am just being me'

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Paras Chhabra and his ex-girlfriend and TV actor Akanksha Puri had a stinging break up after Paras announced splitting up with her and befriending Mahira Sharma. Before Bigg Boss 13, the two actors had each other’s names tattooed on their respective wrists, however, it seems like Akansha has modified the tattoo of his name on her wrist.

Taking to her Instagram, Akanksha shared pictures of her tattoo modification session. The tattoo which earlier used to be Paras' name is now a barcode with 'Being me' scribbled above it. She captioned a picture of herself with her new tattoo saying, "I am just #beingme."

On the work front, Paras is currently looking for a bride on a new reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with fellow contestant Shehnaaz Gill who is looking for a groom on the same show. A year ago, Akanksha had shared a picture of Paras’ tattoo on Instagram and called it the "bestest gift ever". However, Paras narrated a completely different story on Bigg Boss 13 during a conversation with Arhaan Khan.

He had said, "Kyun maine tattoo banwaya, yeh reason nahi pata tujhe? I was mindf**ked toh I had to, ki chal tu shaant ho jaa. Usko agar main khush karta hoon aur usko tattoo se khushi milti hai, toh theek hai (No one knows the real reason why I got this tattoo made. I had to, I wanted her to be happy. If a tattoo makes her happy then why not)."