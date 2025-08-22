Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Trouble for Deepinder Goyal as Zomato employee accuses company of 'unethical behavior', says, 'Without any consent...'

LSG star Matthew Breetzke creates history, breaks Navjot Singh Sidhu’s 38-year-old ODI record with fifty against Australia

TikTok returning to India? Chinese platform's website goes live after 5 years, check details

NOT India, THIS country has tallest statue of Lord Ganesha, details here

From Isha Ambani to Nayanthara: Celebrity moms who are blessed with twins

Online Gaming Bill gets President Droupadi Murmu's assent, now becomes law

Sachin Tendulkar beams with pride as daughter Sara Tendulkar opens Pilates studio in Mumbai, Saaniya Chandhok joins celebration - See pics

After Bigg Boss 17, ex-couple Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar to be seen in this reality show

Muhammad Yunus EXPOSED: Hobnobbing with Pakistan to destabilise India, people recall genocide of 1971

Deepti Naval shares she went through 'very bad depression' during her marriage with Prakash Jha: 'Nothing in life was...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Trouble for Deepinder Goyal as Zomato employee accuses company of 'unethical behavior', says, 'Without any consent...'

Trouble for Deepinder Goyal as Zomato employee accuses company of...

LSG star Matthew Breetzke creates history, breaks Navjot Singh Sidhu’s 38-year-old ODI record with fifty against Australia

LSG star Matthew Breetzke creates history, breaks Navjot Singh Sidhu’s 38-year-o

TikTok returning to India? Chinese platform's website goes live after 5 years, check details

TikTok back in India? Chinese platform's website goes live after 5 years

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

After Bigg Boss 17, ex-couple Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar to be seen in this reality show

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar first met on the sets of their show Udaariyaan. Their on-screen romance soon spilled into real lives. However, before Bigg Boss 17, the couple separated, and Isha started dating Samarth Jurel, who also participated in the Salman Khan show. Isha is now single.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 07:13 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

After Bigg Boss 17, ex-couple Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar to be seen in this reality show
Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

After creating massive drama in Bigg Boss 17, the ex-couple Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar are all set to be a part of another  reality show - Pati Patni Aur Panga. Their entry into the couple show has reignited the curiosity of the viewers as to what these two are up to now. The duo will also reunite with their Bigg Boss 17 housemate Munawar Faruqui, who is co-hosting the show alongside actress Sonali Bendre.

Speaking about entering the show, Isha said, "Life has a strange way of bringing people back into each other’s orbit. Abhishek and I have shared chapters that people have seen unfold on screen and off it. But this is a new stage, a new test. While I won’t reveal what the audiences are in for with our entry in Pati Patni Aur Panga, I do know that they will see a side of us they've never seen before."

Abhishek added, "Isha and I have had a journey full of highs, lows, and conflict in front of the world. Walking into this show together was all about surprising the viewers. Pati Patni Aur Panga is about to get a huge twist, and it’s going to be super memorable."

For those who do not know, Isha and Abhishek first met on the sets of their television show Udaariyaan. Their on-screen romance soon spilled into real lives. However, before their stint in Bigg Boss 17, the couple ended up going their separate ways, and Isha started dating Samarth Jurel, who also participated in the Salman Khan show. Their presence in the Bigg Boss house together resulted in explosive dynamics - leading to fiery clashes and some fleeting moments of vulnerability. Isha has now left Samarth also.

Pati Patni Aur Panga airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM, only on Colors. The seven couples seen in the show are Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, Mamta Lehri and Sudesh Lehri, Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar, and Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, web series to binge-watch

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After War 2 debacle, Aditya Chopra takes this MAJOR action in Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Alpha, YRF producer will revive Spy Universe with...
After War 2 debacle, Aditya takes this MAJOR action in Alia, Sharvari's Alpha
India-China ties: Resumption of direct flights and other key decisions as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi concludes visit
India-China ties: Key points as Wang Yi concludes Delhi visit
From Lovely Runner to Hospital Playlist: Best fictional K-drama bands that deserve to be real
From Lovely Runner to Hospital Playlist: Best fictional K-drama bands that deser
Shafali Verma dropped from India's World Cup 2025 squad, chief selector Neetu David explains decision
Shafali Verma dropped from India's World Cup 2025 squad, chief selector explains
Why Choose Thyrocare Aarogyam A? Key Tests, Benefits and How It Helps in Preventive
Thyrocare Aarogyam A: An Affordable Preventive Health Checkup
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE