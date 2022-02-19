After 'Bigg Boss 15', Shamita Shetty seeks therapy, calls show 'emotionally taxing'

Everything comes with a price, even fame. Participating in the reality show 'Bigg Boss,' and surviving in it for a long time isn't a cakewalk. The show can take a toll on you, and Shamita Shetty is a recent example of it. During a recent conversation, the actress opened up about how her life isn't the same, and she's still trying to get back.

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Shamita said that she is not completely back to her life. Thoda time lag raha hai. Shetty further added that she didn’t realise this. After getting gathered by the people, she would feel strange. Shamita further added that after the show, her birthday was around the corner, but she wanted to run away.

The 'Zehar' actress further added that it takes a lot of time to heal from the show. Shamita revealed that she has anxiety issues, and it got worst after entering the show. Shetty added that she is seeking professional help from a proficient therapist. The professional explained to her that this anxiety comes with a temporary phase. Shamita even added that meditation does help her a lot.

For the unversed, Shamita has been a part of 'Bigg Boss 3,' then she was a part of 'Bigg Boss OTT,' and then in 'Bigg Boss 15' she was among the top 5.

Previously, during Valentine's Day, Shamita shared a boomerang video with beau Raqesh Bapat, on Valentine’s Day. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Well…. In time… my Valentine @raqeshbapat .. you are my favourite feeling. Happy Valentine’s Day to my insta family.”

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty revealed in an interview with ETimes that she is ‘exploring her relationship.’ Shamita claims to have been single for a long time and that she lives her life on her own terms. She also stated that she had missed having a partner and that she is grateful to have one again.