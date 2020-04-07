Headlines

PM Modi invites US President Joe Biden to be chief guest at upcoming Republic Day celebrations

Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt celebrate 'wise man' Mahesh Bhatt's 75th birthday, pen heartfelt notes with adorable photos

Nari Shakti Vandan Bill passes Lok Sabha test

Pass women's reservation bill unanimously, shortcomings can be rectified later: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

ISRO's Aditya L1 commences solar wind study, collects data from energy particles

Television

Television

After 'Bhula Dunga', Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill all set to reunite for two more music videos?

The romantic song’s video depicts the sizzling chemistry of Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who made a lot of headlines for their close bond in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 07, 2020, 04:48 PM IST

Actors Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill garnered immense popularity due to their chemistry in the Bigg Boss 13 house and banked on it when a single titled Bhula Dunga was released in March featuring the duo. Now, according to new reports, both Sidharth and Shehnaaz are all set to star in two more music videos following the success of their first song. 

Reports stated that the duo will romance each other again after Bhula Dunga turned out to be a hit online, garnering as much as 45 million in a week. For the uninformed, Bhula Dunga was shot in Mumbai’s Madh island just before the coronavirus lockdown came into place, was released on March 24 on Indie Music Label’s official YouTube channel.

The romantic song’s video depicts the sizzling chemistry of Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who made a lot of headlines for their close bond in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Shehnaaz has always maintained her feelings for Sidharth and been open about it, the latter has always maintained that Shehnaaz is nothing more than a "dear friend".

In a recent interview, Sidharth was yet again quizzed about his relationship with Shehnaaz and his bond with her. At the time, Sidharth had had yet again told IANS, "She’s a dear friend." He had further added, "Knowing someone when you are locked up inside the house versus outside is very different. The bond, however, is still the same as we still meet each other the same way we were inside the house."

