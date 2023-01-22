After Besharam Rang, Shweta Tiwari’s hot dance on Pathaan's Jhoome Jo Pathaan goes viral, WATCH video

Shweta Tiwari/Instagram

Shweta Tiwari is without doubt one of the most popular TV actresses in the country and the actress is well-known for her bold fashion statements and talent.

Shweta Tiwari remains quite active on social media too and she has over 4 million followers on Instagram. Shweta keeps on sharing her pictures or reels at regular intervals for her fans.

Recently, a reel of Shweta Tiwari went viral on social media. In the Instagram reel the TV star gave a new twist to the Besharam Rang song from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Pathaan. Now, Shweta Tiwari has posted another video, in which she can be seen dancing to Pathaan’s another superhit song Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Shweta shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “That was a #1takechallenge by @payalsoniiiiii & I guess we aced it, what say @shweta.tiwari. #whenwedance#jhoomejopathaan #reels #bffs” . The video soon went viral with netizens posting their comments and reactions. One user wrote, “Please don't copy you are Shweta Tiwari be your self” Another complimented Shweta, “Can't believe her age is 42”. One of the users stated, “Rehne do aap log aap acting hi karob” “kitne rupay mile promotion k,” added another.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Pathaan is set to release on January 25. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and it also stars John Abraham in an important role.

On the work front, Shweta is currently seen in the lead role in Zee TV’s serial Main Hoon Aparajita.