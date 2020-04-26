After Ayushmann Khurrana, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Tapu aka Raj Anadkat nails Money Heist's 'Bella Ciao'

A week after Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bella Ciao' on piano, there comes another surprise for Indian 'Money Heist' fans. Raj Anadkat, who is currently playing Tapu on 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', also recreated the tunes of 'Bella Ciao' on casio.

Looking like El Professor, something which Ayushmann nailed, Raj nailed the 'Bella Ciao' tune on his casio. Seen grinning from ear-to-ear, Anadkat was completely focused once he started playing the tune on his casio. He glanced into the camera from time-to-time while doing so.

Stating that his favourite characters from 'Money Heist' are professor and Berlin, Raj asked his fans to comment their favourite character as he posted the video. "O Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao, Ciao, Ciao. Comment Down Your Fav Money Heist Character. Mine Is The Professor & Berlin," he captioned the video.

Here's him playing 'Bella Ciao':

Before Raj, 'AndhaDhun' actor Ayushmann Khurrana has posted a similar video where he played the tunes on his piano. Ayushmann also declared that he wants to play the professor and the video was a call just for that. He captioned the video, "I want to be the professor. That’s why I’m wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers, are you listening? Please! I’m dying to do something like this. I’m itching to go on sets and work, like each and every human on this planet. We all want to go out and work. But patience is a virtue they say. Till then Bella Ciao."

Here is Ayushmann's 'Bella Ciao' version:

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' team aka 'Babuji' Amit Bhatt, 'Krishnan Iyer' Tanuj Mahashabde, 'master Bhide' Mandar Chandwadkar and 'Bagha' Tanmay Vekaria reunited over a video call with director Malav Rajda. Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's film 'Gulabo Sitabo' opposite Amitabh Bachchan.