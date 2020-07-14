After Ankita Lokhande, Mahesh Shetty, Arjun Bijlani light 'diya' to honour Sushant Singh Rajput 1 month after his death

It has been one month since Sushant Singh Rajput left us for his heavenly abode. His friends, family, and fans are still mourning the loss of the 34-year-old actor. Arjun Bijlani and Mahesh Shetty who were both close friends of Sushant took to their Instagram today and lit a diya, sending prayers for the departed soul.

In addition to them, Ankita Lokhande, after a month-long hiatus from social media, also took to her Instagram account and posted a picture of a lit diya before her pooja space. She captioned the picture saying, Child of God", referring to Sushant.

As for Arjun, after Sushant's death, he had taken to his Instagram and said that he had messaged him on May 29 to invite him for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations but he did not receive a reply from him. He said that at the time he had felt that something was amiss. He had written on Instagram, "My last msg to him. Kuch toh feel hua tha yaar. Anyways tune ab padh liya hoga yaar. Humari balcony yaad rahegi .. khush reh ab . Hamesha bolta tha history likhoonga. Mujhe pata hai tu ab jahan hai khush hai ... there is a lot of change that will happen because of you. Chal tc bhai . Like I always said. No rip for u."

For the uninformed, Mumbai Police has been investigating the death of Sushant and has questioned 34 people till now in connection with the case. The cops are now all set to question his cook Neeraj and his sister Mitu yet again.