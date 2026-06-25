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After Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, Karan Aujla and Tanmay Bhat to join Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2? Here's what we know

Karan Aujla and Tanmay Bhat to join Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2

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After Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, Karan Aujla and Tanmay Bhat to join Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2? Here's what we know

After Alia Bhatt and Sharvari appeared in the first episode of India's Got Latent Season 2, social media users are now speculating about the celebrity lineup for the show's second episode.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 25, 2026, 11:28 AM IST

After Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, Karan Aujla and Tanmay Bhat to join Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2? Here's what we know
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India's Got Latent Season 2 has already started generating buzz online, and fans are now eagerly waiting to find out which celebrities will join Samay Raina in the second episode.

The first episode, which premiered last Saturday, featured Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as panellists. With the episode sparking widespread discussion on social media, attention has now shifted to the next set of guests.

Who Could Appear In Episode 2?

Several posts on X have claimed that singer Karan Aujla, comedians Tanmay Bhat, Rahul Dua and Gurleen Pannu, along with YouTuber Sourav Joshi, may feature in the upcoming episode. One viral post also showed Karan Aujla hugging Samay Raina. The user who shared the clip claimed that it was recorded outside The Habitat, where the show is reportedly being filmed.

However, the makers have not officially confirmed the guest lineup for the second episode.

Kangana Ranaut Rumours Turned Out To Be False

Earlier, social media was flooded with claims that actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut would appear on the show after a picture of her sitting next to Samay Raina surfaced online. The speculation was short-lived, as the image was later found to be fake.

Episode 1 Received Mixed Reactions

The first episode featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari drew mixed responses from viewers. While some social media users enjoyed the episode, others felt certain moments appeared scripted. One clip that gained attention online seemed to show Samay seeking Alia's approval before making a joke involving her father, Mahesh Bhatt.

At the same time, many viewers praised Sharvari's presence on the panel, saying she blended naturally into the show's format and shared a good rapport with Samay and the other guests. Samay himself later appreciated her on Instagram Stories.

The Show's Previous Controversy

India's Got Latent was at the centre of controversy during its first season after comments made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia sparked backlash online. The incident led to multiple FIRs being filed against Ranveer, Samay Raina and others associated with the episode, making headlines across the country.

As fans wait for the next episode, all eyes are on the makers to reveal whether the names circulating on social media are actually part of the upcoming panel.

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