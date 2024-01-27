After accusing Ankita, Vicky Jain's mom arrives at Bigg Boss house hand-in-hand with her mother, leaves fans in splits

Vicky Jain's mother arrived with Ankita Lokhande's mom to support the actress who is one of the Bigg Boss 17 finalists.

Vicky Jain's mother who grabbed attention for a number of reasons, especially for accusing her daughter-in-law Ankita Lokhande and defending her son, on Saturday, was seen outside the Bigg Boss 17 house. He arrived at the veneue hand-in-hand with the actress' mother ahead of finale.

Her daughter-in-law, Ankita Lokhande, is one of the five Bigg Boss 17 finalists. The gathered paparazzi outside the house asked her about Ankita. Rajani expressed confidence stating that Ankita would win and bring the trophy home. She said, "Jeetegi, trophy leke aaegi ghar (She will win, bring the trophy home)."

Watch:

In no time, the video went viral and social media users started reacting to it. One of them wrote, "Yaarr vicky ki maa ko door rehna chahiye media walo se...wo firse kuch bhi bol dengi toh unhi par bhari padhega." The second one said, "Acha Bol rahi hai Matlab she’s not fasting !!" The third one said, "Aunty be like Aisa Kya bolun ki Controversy na ho."

At the beginning of this month, Rajani and Vandana were invited as guests to the Bigg Boss house, where they had the opportunity to meet their children participating in the show. During their visit, Rajani conveyed to Ankita that her husband had contacted the actor's mother and expressed disapproval of their daughter's actions on the show.

This comment left Ankita upset. Subsequently, after leaving the show, Rajani shared in various interviews with the media details about how Ankita was not the family's preferred choice for Vicky, highlighting financial support dynamics, among other things. This narrative swiftly led to online characterization, labeling her as the archetypal TV soap mother-in-law who does not support her daughter-in-law.

Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande have emerged as the final contestants in the show. Bigg Boss Season 17 stands out as one of the most successful seasons, each and every contestant deserves appreaction for that.

From the very beginning, both Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande have been playing very weel and have earned a special place in the audience's hearts. Despite their individual successes, the two contestants never saw eye to eye, consistently encountering differences and engaging in intense conflicts throughout the season.