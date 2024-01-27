After accusing Ankita, Vicky Jain's mom arrives at Bigg Boss house hand-in-hand with her mother, leaves fans in splits

Twitter
Headlines

23rd World Sustainable Development Summit to take place in New Delhi from Feb 7-9

'Could not be...': Sania Mirza reacts after Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest Grand Slam doubles champion at 43

Fighter box office collection day 3: Hrithik, Deepika's film all set to cross Rs 100-crore mark, mints Rs 28 crore

Evicting Tehelka but making Abhishek a hero after slapgate, Bigg Boss 17 is the most dishonest season ever | Opinion

February 2024 festival calendar: Magha Amavasya to Basant Panchami; check full list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

23rd World Sustainable Development Summit to take place in New Delhi from Feb 7-9

'Could not be...': Sania Mirza reacts after Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest Grand Slam doubles champion at 43

Fighter box office collection day 3: Hrithik, Deepika's film all set to cross Rs 100-crore mark, mints Rs 28 crore

8 vegetables rich in fibre

6 ways to get relief from arthritis pain

Highest partnership for each wicket in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Ollie Pope Hits Hundred, England Back In Game Against India

Meet actress who was married into a royal family, created controversy by wearing bikini in debut film, she is..

First look of Bobby Deol as ruthless Udhiran from Suriya's pan-India film Kanguva unveiled on actor's 55th birthday

Meet star kid whose debut film was flop, one role made her superstar, her massive net worth is..

HomeTelevision

Television

After accusing Ankita, Vicky Jain's mom arrives at Bigg Boss house hand-in-hand with her mother, leaves fans in splits

Vicky Jain's mother arrived with Ankita Lokhande's mom to support the actress who is one of the Bigg Boss 17 finalists.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 07:53 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vicky Jain's mother who grabbed attention for a number of reasons, especially for accusing her daughter-in-law Ankita Lokhande and defending her son, on Saturday, was seen outside the Bigg Boss 17 house. He arrived at the veneue hand-in-hand with the actress' mother ahead of finale.

Her daughter-in-law, Ankita Lokhande, is one of the five Bigg Boss 17 finalists. The gathered paparazzi outside the house asked her about Ankita. Rajani expressed confidence stating that Ankita would win and bring the trophy home. She said, "Jeetegi, trophy leke aaegi ghar (She will win, bring the trophy home)."

Watch:

In no time, the video went viral and social media users started reacting to it. One of them wrote, "Yaarr vicky ki maa ko door rehna chahiye media walo se...wo firse kuch bhi bol dengi toh unhi par bhari padhega." The second one said, "Acha Bol rahi hai Matlab she’s not fasting !!" The third one said, "Aunty be like Aisa Kya bolun ki Controversy na ho."

At the beginning of this month, Rajani and Vandana were invited as guests to the Bigg Boss house, where they had the opportunity to meet their children participating in the show. During their visit, Rajani conveyed to Ankita that her husband had contacted the actor's mother and expressed disapproval of their daughter's actions on the show.

This comment left Ankita upset. Subsequently, after leaving the show, Rajani shared in various interviews with the media details about how Ankita was not the family's preferred choice for Vicky, highlighting financial support dynamics, among other things. This narrative swiftly led to online characterization, labeling her as the archetypal TV soap mother-in-law who does not support her daughter-in-law.

Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande have emerged as the final contestants in the show. Bigg Boss Season 17 stands out as one of the most successful seasons, each and every contestant deserves appreaction for that.

From the very beginning, both Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande have been playing very weel and have earned a special place in the audience's hearts. Despite their individual successes, the two contestants never saw eye to eye, consistently encountering differences and engaging in intense conflicts throughout the season.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shoaib Malik breaks silence on contract termination with BPL franchise over suspicion of match-fixing

England skipper Heather Knight pulls out of WPL 2024, RCB name replacement

This actress became star at 17, charged Rs 2.5 crore for 15-minute act, vanished from films, has done no film in 9 years

February 2024 festival calendar: Magha Amavasya to Basant Panchami; check full list

Meet IAS officer, daughter of a cop who lived like a ‘monk’ to crack UPSC exam in her third attempt; she is married to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE