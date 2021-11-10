Afsana Khan out of 'Bigg Boss 15' for hurting herself with a knife?

Headlines

Watch: Sara Ali Khan arrives at ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati darshan, video goes viral

DNA TV Show: How India-Canada relations soured over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Two MPs, including Asaduddin Owaisi, opposed Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, know who is second one

27 women MPs participated in Women's Reservation Bill debate in Lok Sabha, all supported

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Groom's uncle Pawan Sachdeva reveals details about Raghav's outfit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Sara Ali Khan arrives at ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati darshan, video goes viral

DNA TV Show: How India-Canada relations soured over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Two MPs, including Asaduddin Owaisi, opposed Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, know who is second one

7 Natural ingredients for Korean glass skin

Batters with most centuries in ODI World Cup history

7 Symptoms of liver problems

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Watch: Sara Ali Khan arrives at ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati darshan, video goes viral

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Groom's uncle Pawan Sachdeva reveals details about Raghav's outfit

Captain America actor Chris Evans reveals he hasn't 'worked all year', hints at retirement: 'I feel very satisfied'

HomeTelevision

Television

Afsana Khan out of 'Bigg Boss 15' for hurting herself with a knife?

Apparently, after an argument over the VIP Zone task, Afsana Khan picked up a knife and threatened to hurt herself.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2021, 11:11 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bigg Boss has been rapidly switching gears with some high-speed drama unfolding over these last few days. From a double eviction to limiting food supplies by stopping a task mid-way, the carelessness of contestants' has shaken up the Bigg Boss house. 

Meanwhile, contestant Afsana Khan is reportedly out of the Bigg Boss 15 house for her latest actions that have left viewers in shock. Apparently, after an argument over the VIP Zone task in which she was not picked by fellow housemates, the singer picked up a knife while indulging in a heated conversation with the housemates in the kitchen area, and threatened to harm herself. 

As per Bollywoodlife.com, this action of Afsana cost her and she has been asked to leave. 

Seems like Afsana was expecting support from her close friends Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra during the task and when they did not deliver as per her expectation, Afsana felt betrayed. Afsana Khan was extremely upset and suffered a panic attack. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ytthmovies (@ytthmovies)

As per the Bollywoodlife.com report, a medical team was called in for assistance and later Afsana was asked to leave the house. 

The playing field in Bigg Boss levelled up, with the 'VIP Zone', a new elite club of the house. Any contestant looking to enter the finale must become a 'VIP member' of the house. And it was this task that cost Afasna her stint in the house. 

For the unversed, even before the show had begun, while in quarantine, Afasa Khan had withdrawn from Bigg Boss 15 owing to her having panic attacks at that time, However, she later decided to get onboard the show and become a contestant.  

Meanwhile, love is in the air as Shamita and Raqesh enjoy their date night, glancing into each other's eyes. The two eventually break into a romantic dance before Shamita plants a kiss on his cheek. On the other hand, Karan appears to be smitten with Tejasswi as he gifts her a beautiful necklace. She asks him to put it on her and hugs him. Cupid has been shooting his arrows across the Bigg Boss house, with romance in full bloom between the two couples.  

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi invites US President Joe Biden to be chief guest at upcoming Republic Day celebrations

Kareena Kapoor's rep reacts to reports of actress reuniting with Shahid Kapoor in Jab We Met 2

Allow states to decide on quantum of reservation, says TN CM

Asian Games 2023: Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh, boxer Lovlina to be India's flag-bearers in opening ceremony

South Korean actor Byun Hee-bong passes away after battling pancreatic cancer

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE