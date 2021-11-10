Afsana Khan out of 'Bigg Boss 15' for hurting herself with a knife?

Apparently, after an argument over the VIP Zone task, Afsana Khan picked up a knife and threatened to hurt herself.

Bigg Boss has been rapidly switching gears with some high-speed drama unfolding over these last few days. From a double eviction to limiting food supplies by stopping a task mid-way, the carelessness of contestants' has shaken up the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, contestant Afsana Khan is reportedly out of the Bigg Boss 15 house for her latest actions that have left viewers in shock. Apparently, after an argument over the VIP Zone task in which she was not picked by fellow housemates, the singer picked up a knife while indulging in a heated conversation with the housemates in the kitchen area, and threatened to harm herself.

As per Bollywoodlife.com, this action of Afsana cost her and she has been asked to leave.

Seems like Afsana was expecting support from her close friends Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra during the task and when they did not deliver as per her expectation, Afsana felt betrayed. Afsana Khan was extremely upset and suffered a panic attack.

As per the Bollywoodlife.com report, a medical team was called in for assistance and later Afsana was asked to leave the house.

The playing field in Bigg Boss levelled up, with the 'VIP Zone', a new elite club of the house. Any contestant looking to enter the finale must become a 'VIP member' of the house. And it was this task that cost Afasna her stint in the house.

For the unversed, even before the show had begun, while in quarantine, Afasa Khan had withdrawn from Bigg Boss 15 owing to her having panic attacks at that time, However, she later decided to get onboard the show and become a contestant.

Meanwhile, love is in the air as Shamita and Raqesh enjoy their date night, glancing into each other's eyes. The two eventually break into a romantic dance before Shamita plants a kiss on his cheek. On the other hand, Karan appears to be smitten with Tejasswi as he gifts her a beautiful necklace. She asks him to put it on her and hugs him. Cupid has been shooting his arrows across the Bigg Boss house, with romance in full bloom between the two couples.