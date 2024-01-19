Adnan Khan explains why he was confused, afraid of playing Emperor Ashoka in Pracchand Ashok: 'This is something...'

Adnan Khan reveals why he had hesitation about playing Emperor Ashoka in the upcoming big-budget historical show Pracchand Ashok.

Actor Adnan Khan, who's popularly known for Ishq Subhan Allah's Mawlawi Kabeer Ahmed is elated to headline the historical show Pracchand Ashok. The upcoming show is bringing a love story that Emperor Ashoka and Princess Kaurwaki. In the show, Adnan plays the titular character of Emperor Ashoka, and the story is set in the historic reign of Magadh and Kalin.

Adhnan joins DNA India during the promotions and opens up about his hesitation about leading a historical show. Sharing his first reaction after he was offered the show, Adnan reveals, "I was confused. I thought, 'Why would anyone want me to do a historical show?' Maine aisa kabhi kuch kiya nahi hai (I have never done any such show before) and I never experimented in such a way, so there was a bit of apprehension initially. However, that quickly changed after I found out about the story and the aspects they were highlighting in the show."

Usually, an actor who plays the role of a historic figure does undergo some sort of physical transformation to get into the skin. Apart from physical training, Adnan had a gone step ahead in his preparation. He says, "I'm mostly focusing on the language because I realised that the language itself carries a very loyal and elegant feel to it (the character)."

Adnan is still remembered for his performance in Ishq Subhan Allah. He is now helming a big-budget historical after romantic dramas. When asked if he feels empowered by being considered for such a powerful character, he says, "I consider this as a personal victory. This is something I was afraid of. So, I'm challenging myself, and accepting Pracchand Ashok is itself a victory. So, I'm eagerly waiting to know audience reactions to the show."

Pracchand Ashok traces the journey of Emperor Ashoka and Princess Kaurwaki, two individuals who are as different as day and night. Kaurwaki yearns for a spouse who is loving, compassionate and holds family above all, while Ashoka, the conqueror, thirsts for victory and is fearless to shed blood for power. Despite the clash of ideals and the dichotomy of their aspirations, fate, in its grand design, pens a love saga between these two, changing the course of history. What will happen when Kaurwaki’s vision of love collides with Ashoka's thirst for dominance? Backed by Balaji Telefilms, Pracchand Ashok will be aired on Colors from February 6.