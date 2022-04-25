Aditya Narayan shares first family photo featuring wife Shweta Agarwal, daughter Tvisha Narayan Jha

Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal/Instagram

Singer and TV host Aditya Narayan Sunday took to his Instagram handle to share the first family photo ever since he welcome his little bundle of joy Tvisha in February.

Aditya took to social media and left his fans in awe with the beautiful photo in which one can see the singer's wife, former actress Shweta Agarwal holding their two-month-old daughter Tvisha, as the family gets clicked.

Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal welcomed their firstborn, a daughter, in February. Their daughter is named Tvisha Narayan Jha.

Sharing the photo, Aditya wrote alongside it, "Two months ago our little bundle of joy, Tvisha, came into this world."

Captured in a boho set up with earthy tones, the beautiful photo has been going viral on the internet. In the photo, both Aditya and Shweta seem to be lost in their little one's eyes as they get candidly clicked together.

To note, the couple did not reveal their daughter's face in the photo and had her head turned towards the camera.

Of late, a lot of celebrities have been cautious of the media attention to their children. Some have even gone on record, requesting the paps to not click photos of their children.

Check out the photo below:



Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal embraced parenthood on February 24. The couple broke the news to the world with a photo from their wedding and wrote, "Elated! The Almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22."

Aditya had first shared a glimpse of his daughter on social media in March and written alongside the photo, "Grateful, lucky, blessed! Going to spend the next few weeks with my angels. See you soon, digital world."

Earlier, explaining what the meaning of his daughter's name is, Aditya had said during one of his live Isntagram sessions, "Splendour, lustre, light, sun-rays. It's quite cool because my father's name means 'risen sun' mine means 'sun' and hers means rays of sun. Also it almost has Shweta's entire name in it as well as the god she worships, Shiva."

Aditya had tied the knot with Shweta Agarwal on December 1, 2020.