Aditya Narayan reacts to reports of him participating in ‘Bigg Boss 15'

The rumoured presence of some Bollywood celebs in the forthcoming season of 'Bigg Boss' has sparked a lot of conjecture. Aditya Narayan is another name on the list.Rumours that he would appear on 'Bigg Boss' drew a lot of interest. Aditya, on the other hand, has now denied the rumours.

Taking to his Instagram story, he wrote, "Contrary to speculation, I am not going to be a contestant on the upcoming season of #BigBoss or any season for that matter. Always happy to guest feature. Would even love to host it someday. But I have neither the time nor the inclination to participate. Best wishes to @colorstv @endemolshineind & the entire team for putting up a great show every year & I am sure this year will also be just as great”

'Bigg Boss' viewers will be able to witness all of the biggest drama and excitement live from the house 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Aside from that, the viewers will be treated to a one-hour show on Voot. Exclusive cuts, round-the-clock content drops, and a fully interactive edition will all be available to viewers. With the commencement of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss' with Salman Khan on Colors TV following the completion of the internet exclusive hosted by Karan Johar, the show will move to Colors TV.

For the unversed, Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani were also speculated to be participating in the upcoming season of 'Bigg Boss'