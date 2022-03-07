Aditya Narayan quits hosting television show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'

Every time we talk about the reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, we remember its host, Aditya Narayan. Aditya Narayan has been hosting the show for so many years. It’s difficult to think about the singing show without him. However, the singer-actor has now decided to quit the show.

On Monday, Aditya Narayan took to Instagram and wrote, “With a heavy heart, I bid adieu to my hosting duties to a show that gave me my own identity as an adult, SaReGaMaPa. From an 18-year-old teenager to a young man with a beautiful wife & baby daughter! 15years. 9 seasons. 350 episodes Time really does fly. Thank you, Neeraj Sharma, my soul brother.”

He also thanked Judges including Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, Sonu Nigam, Sheykhar, Alka Yagnik, Neha Kakkar, Bappi Lahiri, Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, Sajid Wajid, Pritam and Mika. However, after hearing this, fans and friends from the industry got emotional and started dropping comments under the post.

Vishal Dadlani wrote, “Man...kya boloon? Your first SRGMP was my first SRGMP too, and for whatever its worth...I hope you change your mind. Or, that the music you make is so incredibly loved and successful that you don't have the time to do TV!! That, I can live with. Jaa, Adi....Jee le apni zindagi! Love you man!” Aditi Singh Sharma mentioned, “You are the BEST Aadi, there will never be a host as bomb diggity as you.”

One of the fans wrote, “Whenever people will talk about Saregama it will automatically remind them of you Adi Its Heartbreaking that we will not see u again on the show but i am happy that you will be moving forward in your career and your personal life too All the very Best for your New journey ANJ Adiholics are always there with you”

Needless to say, everyone who watched the show will definalety miss the host Aditya who has entertained us for so many years.