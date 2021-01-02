'Don't click pics post-dinner, can't tuck stomach in': Aditya Narayan's hilarious request to paparazzi

Singer and reality show host Aditya Narayan, who recently tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal and thereafter moved into a 5BHK dream home just minutes away from his parents resident, is celebrating his one month wedding anniversary on Saturday.

For the unversed, the singer and his girlfriend took the solemn vows on December 1. And so, on Saturday as they complete one month of togetherness, Adiya and Shweta took some time off to be with each other and spend quality time together. The couple celebrated the day with a special dinner and later, marking the special day, Aditya took to his verified Instagram handle to post a few photos with wife Shweta.

Sharing some beautiful images from the celebration, he wrote in Hindi and English which roughly translates to, "Happy #monthverysary to my dearest wifey...A month has just flown by. Similarly, my entire life will go by beautifully with you. P.S. An earnest request to the paparazzi. Please do not click our pictures post-dinner because I am unable to tuck my stomach in after having a sumptuously satisfying meal."

Take a look at Shweta and Aditya's photos here:

Aditya and Shweta's wedding was a grand affair. Aditya's father noted singer Udit Narayan was seeing dancing in full spirits at his son's wedding which was attended by close family members and friends. Seen in attendance at the wedding was Aditya's friends and comedians Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh LImbachiyaa. Govinda and his wife too marked their attendance at Aditya's marriage ceremony.

Soon after their marriage, Adiya and Shweta left for their honeymoon in Kashmir where they were seen enjoying shikara rides.

On the work front, Aditya is currently hosting Indian Idol season 12.