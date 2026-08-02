Aditi Sharma, files FIR against husband, in-laws for alleged physical and mental harassment, she has worked with Ranveer Singh in...

Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed an FIR against her husband and in-laws for alleged domestic violence.

Actress Aditi Sharma, who predominantly works in television, has filed a complaint against her husband, actor Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik, and her in-laws over domestic violence. The Goregaon police registered an FIR on 30 July 2026 after Aditi, 29, accused her husband, actor Abhineet, 36, his mother Urmila Kaushik, 65, and sister-in-law Kirti Kaushik, 29, of sustained physical and mental harassment and misappropriation of her jewellery. As per the complaint, the alleged abuse and theft occurred at the couple's Goregaon residence and spanned November 12, 2024 to March 9, 2025.

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The actress has said that the matter began after a live-in relationship turned into marriage at the Goregaon flat. She has provided details of items allegedly taken. Goregaon Police have registered the case, and a designated inspector is handling the investigation. Aditi has worked across television, films and digital platforms. However, she is mainly known for her work in television.

She began her acting journey with modelling assignments and music videos before making a successful transition to television. Over the years, she has earned recognition for portraying emotionally layered characters, winning praise for her natural screen presence and expressive performances.

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The actress has featured in several popular Hindi TV dramas, steadily building a loyal fan following through her versatility and consistent performances. She has headlined popular television shows such as ‘Kaleerein’, ‘Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka’, and ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’, where her performances earned praise for their emotional depth and versatility. Before making her mark on the small screen, she appeared in the Hindi film ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’ and later played a leading role in the Punjabi romantic drama ‘Angrez’, one of the industry's biggest commercial successes.