Adil Durrani says 'ghar ki ladai ghar me rakhenge' after Rakhi Sawant opens up about her troubled marriage to paparazzi

Rakhi Sawant became a celebrity after making several controversial statements and now, the actress has made her married life into a full-blown controversy. Just a few days after her mother passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer, Rakhi came in front of the paparazzi and made serious allegations against her husband Adil Khan Durrani.

In the last three days, the Main Hoon Na actress has been crying out loud to the shutterbugs that her husband Adil started having an extra-marital affair when she was locked inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house from November last week to January second week. She has said that she will show the videos, photos, and proofs of the other girl at the right time. Rakhi has also added that she doesn't want to divorce Adil.

Now, on Friday, February 3, Adil was caught by the paparazzi and he had just a small message to the actress. In the video, now deleted by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, he was heard saying, "Rakhi ko aapko bolna padega, ghar ki ladai ghar me rakhenge (You will have to tell Rakhi that we will keep our household fight inside our house)". Netizens have been slamming the couple for making a mockery of their marriage.

For the unversed, this is Rakhi's second marriage after he tied the knot with Ritesh Singh in a private ceremony in 2019 and later, announced her divorce last year. They both entered Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15 as wildcard contestants where the actress revealed Ritesh's face to the world for the first time. Though Ritesh couldn't survive in the house for more than sixteen days, Rakhi was evicted in the finale week.



