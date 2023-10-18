Headlines

Adhura actor Sahil Salathia reveals why he refused Bigg Boss 17: 'I don't think...'

Sahil Salathia revealed why he refused to be a part of Bigg Boss 17.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 11:06 PM IST

The season of Bigg Boss is upon us with the latest edition of the Salman Khan hosted premiered on October 15. Amongst the celebrities approached to be a contestant on Bigg Boss 17, it also includes actor Sahil Salathia. However, the actor said no to being a part of the popular reality show and consciously decided to refuse the offer. 

Explaining the reason behind his decision, Sahil informs, "I think Bigg Boss is a great platform, it's so entertaining. But I, personally, as an actor enjoy playing different characters on screen. I don't think I am ready to put myself out there in reality television but it's really kind of them to approach me. I feel privileged but I had to gracefully deny being a part of it." Interestingly, it's learnt that the makers of the show have approached Sahil for the fourth consecutive season. 

Meanwhile, professionally it has been a good year for Sahil as he was seen in Amazon Prime Video’s first horror series, Adhura. It was widely appreciated and the actor got a lot of compliments for his work in the show. Reflecting on the same, Sahil says, "I'm still filled with the love that I have gotten for Adhura and now soon, I will kickstart our promotions for the next series that I have finished with Viacom." Sahil has some other very interesting projects in the pipeline, and they are all surely going to entertain his audience.

About Bigg Boss 17

On October 15, Salman Khan introduced 17 contestants to the show, and the line-up includes popular names sich as Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Jigna Vora, Abhishek Kumar, Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya, Khanzaadi, Naved Sole, and others. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

Watch more

Live tv

