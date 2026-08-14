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Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya renewed for two more seasons, production of Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh's show begins

After the stupendous success of Season 1, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is renewed for two more seasons, and the makers confirmed it with an announcement video.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 14, 2026, 08:12 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya renewed for two more seasons, production of Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh's show begins
A poster of Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya (Image source: IMDb)
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Following the success of the first season of Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, the makers have announced the show's second and third seasons, stating that the upcoming instalments are already in development. Since its worldwide premiere on July 24, 2026, the comedy-drama series quickly became a global audience favourite, even trending as the No. 1 non-English series in the Top 10 worldwide and garnering viewership from 94 per cent of India's PIN codes.

Here's the announcement video

Directed by Himank Gaur and created and executive-produced by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena under the banner of Posham Pa Pictures, the series follows Gyaneshwar Tripathi (Kay Kay Menon), played by Kay Kay Menon, a laid-back headmaster who tries to improve one of Tinki Toli's most troubled schools. Things take a new turn when he learns that the principals of Delhi's top 10 schools, based on board exam results, will get the chance to attend a government-sponsored training programme in Cambridge. As he deals with teachers, students, parents and everyday challenges, he sets out to change the future of the school.

Also read: Viral video: Sunita Ahuja BRUTALLY SLAMS Govinda for his alleged relationship with, Komal Rani: 'Beti ki umar ki ladki lekar...'

 

Written by Biswapati Sarkar, Akshay Asthana, Nupur Pai, Tatsat Pandey, and Meghna Srivastava, the series stars Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni, and Prachee Shah in key roles. The show is currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories.

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