Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, Gram Chikitsalay, Raktanchal 3: Here's Prime Video's hack for its winning streak, tapping relevant stories from rural India

Prime Video's Indian slate leaned towards stories that feel deeply connected to everyday India. Instead of relying purely on scale, many of its recent titles have drawn audiences in through relatable characters and familiar settings.

For a long time, the OTT conversation was dominated by high-concept thrillers, crime sagas and big-budget spectacles. Over the past year, however, Prime Video's Indian slate has increasingly leaned towards stories that feel deeply connected to everyday India. Instead of relying purely on scale, many of its recent titles have drawn audiences in through relatable characters, familiar settings and narratives that reflect different corners of the country.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, Prime Video's latest hit, continues its winning streak

The latest example is Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, a comedy-drama set in a small government school. While the premise is specific, its themes of aspiration, bureaucracy and community become instantly relatable, largely because they're told with warmth and humour. The series has struck a chord with viewers, recently earning a spot on Ormax Media's list of the week's most-viewed streaming originals.

Interestingly, it wasn't the only Prime Video title on the list. The returning Raktanchal Season 3, with its distinctly local political landscape and small-town power dynamics, also featured among the week's top performers, once again proving that audiences continue to connect with stories that stay true to their milieu rather than chasing spectacle.

Not only Raktanchal 3, but also Gram Chikitsalay wins the masses

Earlier this year, Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 continued exploring life in rural India through the lens of healthcare, humour and human relationships. By expanding the journeys of its characters while retaining its simple, heartfelt storytelling, the series reinforced how everyday experiences can be just as engaging as larger-than-life narratives.

Another title that strengthened this pattern was Made in India: A Titan Story. Rather than presenting a glossy corporate success story, the series traced the evolution of an iconic Indian brand through the people, values, and cultural shifts that shaped its journey, earning widespread critical acclaim in the process.

Not only comedies, but the high-voltage drama from Prime Video hits the bullseye

Similarly, Daldal, despite being a psychological crime drama, remained firmly anchored in its Mumbai setting and the realities surrounding its characters, showing that even genre-driven stories become more compelling when they feel authentic to the world they inhabit.

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Taken together, these titles point towards an interesting trend. Whether it's a government school, a village health centre, the politics of a small town, the journey of a homegrown brand or the complexities of urban life, Prime Video has backed stories that feel Indian in their voice and perspective.