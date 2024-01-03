Headlines

Actress Smriti Kalra shares what prompted her to take solo trip across Northeast: 'I feel empowered'

Actress Smriti Kalra opens up about the learnings from her solo trip across Northeast.

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 07:53 PM IST

Smriti Kalra during her solo Northeast trip (Photos: Smriti Kalra)
Actress Smriti Kalra, known for her roles in TV shows like Suvreen Guggal and films like Darranchhoo, is currently in Sikki, in the middle of a weeks-long solo trip across Northeast India. The actress has been travelling on her own, staying in homestays, and making friends with locals in a trip of a lifetime. She shared with DNA about her experience and what prompted her to travel on her own.

The decision to travel solo, she shares, is rooted in the desire for self-discovery and independence. Solo travel, she emphasizes, forces individuals out of their comfort zones, fostering a heightened sense of self-reliance and present-moment awareness. “Exploring Nagaland has been on my list for a very long time. I decided to travel solo because I wanted to explore, experience and see it with my eye, heart, mind and ears. When you're travelling with someone you accommodate for the person also in your travel plans and vice versa. When you’re travelling solo you are mentally, physically alert. You are in the present moment, all your senses are alive and no better way than being present in the moment and travelling solo helps the practice,” she says.

Smriti says that travelling solo makes the trip almost educational journey, offering insights not only into diverse cultures but also into one's own emotions and reactions to the surrounding environment. For Smriti, this solo sojourn is a liberating experience. “I decided stay in homestays because I wanted to experience the culture, how the people of Nagaland people live, what they eat, their day-to-day life closely,” the actress adds.

Reflecting on the choice of Northeast India, Smriti highlights the region's underexplored beauty and unique cultures. Nagaland, in particular, captured her interest due to its often-misunderstood reputation as well as the allure of the Hornbill Festival. “Exploring Nagaland has been on my list for a very long time,” she says, adding, “And I also wanted to be at the Honbrill Festival for quite some time. So it all came together and I booked my ticket on the 29th of November, to experience the hornbill festival which starts from the 1st of December.”

Smriti says that she has been making friends along the trip, both with locals and also with fellow travellers. “I did make loads of friendsI made a friend who is an ex-election commissioner, an uncle from Kolkata. I made a friends with a photojournalist. I made friends with three super cool guys from Bangalore. And one of them I did meet in Sikkim again. So I made friends and I'm in touch with them.”

Smriti made her acting debut with the TV show 12/24 Karol Bagh in 2009 and went on to appear in Suvreen Guggal, which made her a known name across India. She has since appeared in Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara and also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

