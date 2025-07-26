Actress Ruchi Gujjar hits film producer, director with chappal at Mumbai theatre, files FIR: Watch viral video

This isn’t the first time Ruchi has grabbed public attention. She previously made headlines for her Cannes appearance, where she wore a necklace featuring an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What began as a professional conversation on WhatsApp turned into a legal battle for actress Ruchi Gujjar. She has now approached the police, accusing producer Karan Singh Chauhan of duping her of Rs 24 lakh under the pretense of co-producing a television show.

Ruchi shared that Chauhan had claimed he was producing a Hindi serial that would soon air on Sony TV. “He offered to add me as a co-producer and also sent documents related to the project,” she said. Trusting the promise, Ruchi says she made several transfers between July 2023 and January 2024 through her company, SR Event and Entertainment, into accounts linked to Chauhan’s company, K Studios.

Months passed, and there was no sign of any production work. Whenever she followed up, Ruchi alleges she was met with vague replies and empty promises. “Despite repeated contacts, he kept postponing them and lied,” she stated in her complaint. Her frustration grew when she found out the money may have been used elsewhere — not for the show, but reportedly to fund a film project titled So Long Valley.

Threatened After Asking for Her Money Back

The tension escalated when Ruchi confronted Chauhan after learning about the film’s upcoming release. “When I got the information that the film is releasing on July 27, I told him to return my money now, on which he started threatening me,” she alleged.

Case Registered, Probe Underway

Mumbai Police has filed an FIR under sections 318(4), 352, and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Ruchi has reportedly submitted detailed banking records, account details, and supporting documents to aid the investigation. Authorities have begun verifying financial transactions and other communications involved in the case.

This isn’t the first time Ruchi has grabbed public attention. She previously made headlines for her Cannes appearance, where she wore a necklace featuring an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.