Prashant Tamang death cause: Family says Indian Idol winner 'slept well at night but...'

In what has come as a shock to fans and members of the fraternity, singer and actor Prashant Tamang died on Sunday (January 11) at the age of 43. He is suspected to have suffered a cardiac arrest. The Delhi Police said in a statement that Tamang was brought by his wife to the Mata Chanan Devi Hospital, where the inspecting doctor declared that he was dead on arrival. His body was then shifted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

What did the police say?

Police stated they have collected statements of Tamang's family members and relatives, who said they did not suspect foul play. The actor's family has said that Tamang slept well at night but did not wake up in the morning, according to the police. Tamang, born in West Bengal's Darjeeling city, had become a household name after winning the third season of the popular music reality show Indian Idol. He again came into the limelight with his role as a sniper in the second season of the Prime Video web show Paatal Lok.

Reactions to Tamang's death

Personalities from the entertainment industry as well as from outside have expressed grief over Tamang's untimely death. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was "saddened" by the tragedy. "Saddened by the sudden and untimely demise today of Prashant Tamang, the popular singer of 'Indian Idol' fame and an artist of national renown. His roots in our Darjeeling hills and one-time association with Kolkata Police made him particularly dear to us in Bengal," she wrote in a post on X. "I convey my condolences to his family, friends, and countless followers."