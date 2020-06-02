Actor Pearl V Puri extends helping hand for more than 100 spot boys, says 'will always do what I can for people in need'

After taking care of street dogs in his locality and feeding strays in his area because of his immense love for animals, actor Pearl V Puri has now reportedly lent a helping hand to some spot boys, who had worked on shows that featured him after he got to know that they were struggling during the lockdown.

In a recent interview, Pearl spoke about the same and said, "I recently received a couple of calls from spot boys, who were part of my TV shows and they shared that they were facing problems and tough situations due to this lockdown. I thought that there would be so many others like them from the industry. And I felt I should do whatever I can in my capacity to help. It felt like it was my responsibility to help them. So I asked for a list of spot boys, which included their contacts and bank details, and the list I received had more than 100 names, that too from one particular production house. I immediately transferred money into their accounts, which is the least I could do in these circumstances."

Pearl who has acted in shows like The Bepanah Pyaar further added that everyone is in this situation together and we all have to look after each other. He also said that his heart weeps when he looks at people suffering and would like to help all those he can and are in need. He also hoped for the pandemic to end soon so that normalcy could return to everyone's lives.