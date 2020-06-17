Actor Jaya Bhattacharya mourns death of 'Thapki Pyar Ki' team member Irfan due to coronavirus

Television actor Jaya Bhattacharya took to her Instagram on Wednesday and mourned the death of her Thapki Pyar Ki team member Irfan, who died after a prolonged illness which was further intensified after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Jaya said that Irfan died on Wednesday after being unwell for the last two years. In a moving Instagram post, she wrote, "#thapkipyaarki team...The guy inside this, our Irfan, is no more. He was unwell from a long time. I kept on asking him for his reports to try to understand what the basic issue was that was creating all his health problems since the last 2 years but... Gulab Dada told me of his being in hospital and on a bad state some days ago and then his weak body contracted corona. Today news from Susu, Irfan is no more. Damn it. This is the second, lovely, hard working, talanted, person I am losing in this manner. I am no medicine person but if we get to the correct doctor at the correct time for correct diagnosis we can save a life...that's what I believe. I feel like shit right now."

For the uninformed, Jaya has been actively involved in bettering the lives of those less privileged and hit hard amid the coronavirus pandemic. She has been feeding stray animals and distributing essential items to the needy, including sex workers, transgender people, and daily wage workers. She has been documenting her relief efforts on social media to inspire and encourage others to do their bit as well.