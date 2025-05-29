After Parth Samthaan replaced Shivaji Satam met with criticism, CID 2 will finally mark the return of ACP Pradyuman, and fans can't control their excitement.

CID fans, your prayers have finally been answered. After Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman's sudden exit from the show, the die-hard fans of the crime-thriller were heartbroken. Then Parth Samthaan replaced Shivaji as the new ACP, and followers of the show felt heartbroken and even cheated.

After much criticism over Shivaji Satam's replacement, the makers are bringing the 'OG boss' back. Yes, Shivaji will return to CID 2, and the new teaser dropped a major hint about his return. In the new promo, Shivaji is seen getting ready and walking into his cubicle, facing the logo of the CID department. Sony TV uploaded the teaser with the caption, "Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. Dekhiye #CID Sat-Sun raat 10 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

Watch the promo

What happened to ACP Pradyuman in CID

In April 2025, CID Season 2 shocked viewers by depicting ACP Pradyuman's sudden death. His abrupt death and Parth Samthaan replacing him as the new ACP led to widespread disappointment among the show's dedicated fanbase, who felt cheated. Before joining the show, Parth was excited for CID. However, his stint as ACP Ayushman met with huge criticism, and soon his character arc ended.

The revival of Shivaji Satam will surely pump up the ratings of the show. For the next few weeks, CID will perform well and will rank in the TRP. What would be interesting to see is how the show will maintain the momentum.