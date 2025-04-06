The most prominent member of the CID series, ACP Pradyuman will die, and a new ACP will replace him. Do you know who is he? He's very well-known for his 'yaariyan'.

The iconic crime thriller series CID returned to TV on December 21, 2024. Within four months the makers decided to bring the biggest twist in the show, ACP Pradyuman getting killed by Barbosa (Tigmanshu Dhulia).

The head of CID, the masses' favourite character, ACP Pradyuman, played by Shivaji Satam is synonymous with the show. His on-screen death has raised mixed reactions from the die-hard fans of the show, with many netizens slamming Sony TV for bringing such a 'bad twist' to ratings.

With the death of ACP Pradyuman, a new head of the department will be appointed. A new ACP entered the show, Shivaji Satam is getting replaced, and the makers are taking a risk by bringing a young ACP.

ACP Pradyuman will be replaced by...

After Pradyuman, ACP Ayushman will head the CID, and he will be played by none other than TV heartthrob Parth Samthaan. The 34-year-old actor is popularly known for playing Manik Malhotra in the musical drama, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. He will be now playing the ACP in CID, and he shared his thoughts about taking the new challenge. Parth told Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan, "It’s a very big responsibility to fill such humongous shoes. I’m not stepping into ACP Pradyuman’s character—this is a new story, a new persona. We’re carrying forward the CID legacy with fresh thrill and suspense."

Parth admitted that he was hesitant to take the offer initially, and even his family couldn't believe it when he shared the offer with them. "They thought I was joking at first. But once they realized it was true, they were extremely proud." At last, Parth added, "This is a cross-collaboration for me… and I’m honoured to be a part of such a legendary franchise." CID is currently airing on Sony TV and even on Netflix.